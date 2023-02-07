Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.23

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $97.79 million and approximately $44.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,991.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00432743 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014763 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098430 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00725504 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00580840 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00186807 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,357,301 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
