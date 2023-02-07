StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 12.9 %
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.26 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
