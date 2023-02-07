StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.26 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

