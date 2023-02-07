StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.