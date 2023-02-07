StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.