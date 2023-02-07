StockNews.com Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,616,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,798 shares of company stock worth $42,103,534. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

