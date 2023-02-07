StockNews.com Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

