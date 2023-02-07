Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $135,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

