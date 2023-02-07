Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

RGR stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $999.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.