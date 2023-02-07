Swipe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $153.86 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $153.86 million and $14.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00441253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.52 or 0.29229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00422722 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 554,015,310 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

