Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPM stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.