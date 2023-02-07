Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

