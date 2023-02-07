TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

