TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

