TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

