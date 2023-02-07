TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 269.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

