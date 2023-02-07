TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,902 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $233.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.