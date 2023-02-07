TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inter Parfums worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

