TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 268,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $98,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $988.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.14.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 453,737.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

