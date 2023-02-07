TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 534,628 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 66.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

