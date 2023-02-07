TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.43.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.