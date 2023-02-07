Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of TECK opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

