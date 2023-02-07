Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $19.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.05. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.02 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,327 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

