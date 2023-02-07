Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

