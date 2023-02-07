Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
