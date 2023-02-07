Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of PTON opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

