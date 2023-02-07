Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $125.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TER. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.95 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

