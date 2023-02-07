Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

