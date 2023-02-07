TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Stake Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TGVC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.