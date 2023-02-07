The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $225,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ALL opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

