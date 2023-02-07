The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,448,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $247,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,310 shares of company stock worth $34,387,938. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.