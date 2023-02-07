The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (HSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
LON:HSL opened at GBX 891 ($10.71) on Tuesday. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130 ($13.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £665.59 million and a P/E ratio of 303.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 844.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 817.18.
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.