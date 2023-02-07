The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (HSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:HSL opened at GBX 891 ($10.71) on Tuesday. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130 ($13.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £665.59 million and a P/E ratio of 303.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 844.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 817.18.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

