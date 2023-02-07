The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Hershey worth $228,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of HSY opened at $240.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

