The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.