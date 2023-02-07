The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

