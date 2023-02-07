Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

TSBK opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $292,923.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,578.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,171 shares of company stock valued at $382,527. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

