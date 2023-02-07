Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.77 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Timken also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 19.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.