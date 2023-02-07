Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,780 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

