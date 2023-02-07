Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,062 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

