Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 750 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.