Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Loews by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 108.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 18.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 33,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

