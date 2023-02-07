Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

