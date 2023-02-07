Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,090 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.23.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

