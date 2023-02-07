Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,340 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

