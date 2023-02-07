Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38, a PEG ratio of 954.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.