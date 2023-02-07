Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,510 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 388,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at GoDaddy
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,356 shares of company stock worth $787,884 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.