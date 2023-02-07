Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,510 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 388,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,356 shares of company stock worth $787,884 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

