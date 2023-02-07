Truist Financial Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

