TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
