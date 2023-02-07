UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

