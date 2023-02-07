Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $518.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $528.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

