USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,423 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amcor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
AMCR opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.
AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.
