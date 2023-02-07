USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,423 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amcor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.