USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

